Lok Sabha Election Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2024: News18 Mega Exit Poll Predicts 23-26 Seats To NDA & 3-6 To INDIA Bloc In State

Karnataka went for polling in two phases for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which respectively took place on April 26 and May 7. A total of 28 Lok Sabha assembly constituencies voted for to elect their respective MPs.

Notably, the state is currently being governed by Congress leader Siddaramaiah. However, this doesn't immediately conclude the Karnataka people's decision to vote for the central government. In the past, it has been observed that the state has given support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka voter turnout

In both phases, Karnataka recorded a decent voter turnout, which was around 70 per cent. The initial phase of elections in the state observed a comparatively lower voter turnout of 69.56 percent, while the later was 71.84 percent.

Will BJP secure majority in Karnataka? Here's what News18 Mega exit poll predicts

As noted earlier, the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka for the last two terms. In both 2019 and 2014, the PM Narendra Modi-led party achieved success, but will the legacy continue? News18 Mega exit results which were out on Saturday evening suggested NDA, the ruling alliance at CentrE could win 23-26 seats in the state despite Prajwal Revanna controversy. Congress, ruling party in the state is expected to win 3-7 seats in Karnataka.

2024 Lok Sabha elections result

While the exit poll results were out on Saturday evening, the ultimate verdict for the Lok Sabha elections would be released on 2024, the big results day.