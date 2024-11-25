 Lok Sabha Adjourned Till November 27 After Opposition Creates Uproar On Various Issues
As soon as the House reconvened at noon, opposition members were heard raising slogans about the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and demanding a probe into the allegations levelled against a prominent businessman in a US court.

Monday, November 25, 2024
article-image
Lok Sabha | File Pic

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned without transacting any significant business on Monday amid uproar by opposition members on various issues.

Chair Adjourns The Proceedings Till Wednesday

BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, asked if the members were not keen to allow proceedings in the House. The chair then adjourned the proceedings till Wednesday.

article-image

Earlier in the day, the Lower House was adjourned till 12 noon after paying tribute to departed members, including two MPs who had won the parliamentary elections this year.

On Tuesday, Parliament will hold a special event in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to launch yearlong celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. 

