Lok Sabha adjourned till 7 PM amid ruckus by Opposition over farm laws

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 7 PM on Tuesday following ruckus in the Lower House of Parliament by the Opposition over the farm laws.

Almost all opposition parties led by Congess as well as BJP's former allies Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiv Sena created ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday seeking withdrawal of three contentious farm Acts enacted by Parliament during the Monsoon Session last year.

Soon after the Lower House assembled for the day at 4 p.m. for the third sitting of the ongoing Budget Session, opposition parties came near the Speaker's podium, sloganeering in Hindi "Kisan Virodhi Bill Wapas Lo" (bring back anti-farmer law), and "Kisano Par Tanasahi Nahi Chalegi" (no more dictatorship on farmers).

The parliamentarians from Congress, SAD, Shiv Sena, DMK, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress walked near the Speaker's podium with placards in their hands while YSRCP and Bahujan Samaj Party member stood on their seats raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government on the farm Acts.

Speaker Om Birla tried to convince the MPs that all of their queries will be taken seriously by the House and they will be given enough chance to express their issues whatever they want to raise. But, the members from opposition ignored his request and continued sloganeering.

"All of your questions will be taken. Please go back to their seats. I will give you enough time to discuss on all of your issues," Birla said.

Amid the din, Birla started the Question Hour but failed to control the opposition.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reportedly told the Lok Sabha that the government is committed to discuss the farmers' issues, inside and outside the parliament.

Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9 AM on Wednesday, after facing repeated adjournments amid the ruckus by the Opposition MPs.

The Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up a discussion on the ongoing farmers' agitation against three farm laws was rejected by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the Opposition parties to hold the discussion on Wednesday.

The first part of the budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 AM to 2 PM and the Lok Sabha from 4 PM to 9 PM with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)