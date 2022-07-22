e-Paper Get App

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following protests by Opposition on inflation

As soon as the House reconvened at 12 pm, members of opposition Congress and Left parties stormed the well, waving placards and raising slogans against rising inflation.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
File

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following protests by the Opposition on price rise and other issues.

As soon as the House reconvened at 12 pm, members of opposition Congress and Left parties stormed the well, waving placards and raising slogans against rising inflation.

BJP member Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, allowed laying of parliamentary papers and matters of urgent public importance on the table of the House.

MPs Rajveer Singh, Sushil Kumar Singh and Pallab Lochan Das mentioned matters related to their constituencies.

As the Opposition's protest continued despite appeals from the Chair, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

Read Also
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Oppn MPs on issues of price hike, inflation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaLok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following protests by Opposition on inflation

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following protests by Opposition on inflation

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following protests by Opposition on inflation

Kerala man dies after being released from police custody; family alleges torture

Kerala man dies after being released from police custody; family alleges torture

Jersey sponsor Byju's allegedly owes Rs 86.21 crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to exit as title sponsor

Jersey sponsor Byju's allegedly owes Rs 86.21 crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to exit as title sponsor

Mumbai updates: IMD predicts moderate rains with cloudy skies in city

Mumbai updates: IMD predicts moderate rains with cloudy skies in city

Bad stretch near Kalwa on Mumbai-Nashik highway causes traffic snarls, commuters troubled

Bad stretch near Kalwa on Mumbai-Nashik highway causes traffic snarls, commuters troubled