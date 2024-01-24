Lok Sabha 2024: 'Will Contest Elections Alone,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee As Rift Widens In INDIA Bloc

Lok Sabha 2024: Mamata Banerjee-Congress Tussle To Cast Shadow on INDIA Seat Sharing Talks? |

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief, Mamata Banerjee, has voiced her discontent with the Congress over prolonged seat-sharing negotiations, exposing a rift within the INDIA bloc. Despite Rahul Gandhi's claims of a strong bond, Mamata's criticism reflected the challenges faced by the two parties as they navigate the complexities of seat allocation in the state.

Amidst the vigorous exchanges between TMC and state Congress leaders, Mamata Banerjee declared on Thursday that her party would independently contest the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, opting not to form an alliance with the Congress.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP. I am a part of the INDIA alliance. Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is passing through our state but we have not been informed about it," Banerjee said.

Rahul Gandhi's Claims Vs Mamata's Displeasure

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had stated that he has a close relationship with Mamata Banerjee and downplayed the significance of other party leaders' comments on the ongoing seat-sharing talks. “Seat sharing with TMC is certain. Sometimes someone from our party says something, someone from their party says something. I am personally in touch with Mamata ji. Our party also has good relations with Mamata ji. These are not going to disrupt anything,” said Rahul Gandhi.

"The seat negotiation with TMC is still on. Both me and my party share cordial relationship with Mamata ji, sometimes people from both sides makes comment against each other, this is natural"



- Cong MP Rahul Gandhi still hopeful about TMC- Cong alliance.pic.twitter.com/51bpBbJxlb — Sourav || সৌরভ (@Sourav_3294) January 23, 2024

However, Mamata Banerjee reportedly contradicted these claims during a closed-door meeting in Birbhum, expressing dissatisfaction with the Congress' unjustified demand for 10-12 Lok Sabha constituencies when the TMC was willing to share only two.

Mamata's remarks in the Birbhum meeting shed light on internal tensions within the TMC. She urged party leaders to prepare for electoral battles alone and stressed the need to secure victory in both Lok Sabha seats from the district. This stance contradicted not only Rahul Gandhi's assertions but also her previous support for regional leaders leading the fight against the BJP in specific areas.

Murshidabad, West Bengal: On the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "This time the elections will not be fought at the mercy of Mamata Banerjee. Congress defeated the BJP and TMC on the two seats that Mamata Banerjee… pic.twitter.com/kEVXxl7H9p — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Congress Retaliates

In response to Mamata's criticism, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury labelled Mamata Banerjee as an opportunist. He challenged her authority by stating, "This time the elections will not be fought at the mercy of Mamata Banerjee." Chowdhury further highlighted Congress's ability to defeat both the BJP and TMC in the two seats that Mamata Banerjee is abandoning, stressing the party's competence in electoral battles.

How Will It Affect The INDIA Bloc Ties?

The unfolding tensions between Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the Congress in West Bengal expose the fragility of political alliances during seat-sharing negotiations. The conflicting statements from key leaders indicate the challenges faced by these parties in maintaining a united front. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the repercussions of this internal discord remain uncertain, with potential impacts on the broader political landscape in West Bengal.

West Bengal, with its 42 Lok Sabha seats, has become a battleground for the TMC-Congress alliance. Mamata Banerjee's disapproval of the Congress' demands and her call for independent preparation for elections signal a potential breakdown in the alliance. This internal strife could impact the overall seat-sharing scenario in the state, creating uncertainty and potentially affecting electoral outcomes in the Lok Sabha.