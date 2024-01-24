Lok Sabha 2024: After TMC, AAP Breaks Ties With Congress; 'Will Contest Polls In Punjab Alone,' Says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | File photo

Just an hour after Mamata Banerjee announced contesting elections alone, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called off its ties with Congress in Punjab. The party has decided to contest all 13 seats in Punjab in the Lok Sabha elections on its own. This resulted in two major blows to the INDIA bloc in one single day. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reiterated today what he has said multiple times before that the AAP will win all 13 seats in Punjab. "We will contest the elections alone," he said reportedly.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly approved the proposal by the Punjab unit of AAP to fight the general election alone, said reports.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.