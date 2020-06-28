Locusts attack in India: Several districts in UP on alert as swarms enter the state

The locust swarms coming in waves into Rajasthan from Pakistan over the last one and a half months have created havoc in the country by devouring crops along their path as they cross from one state to another.

In Uttar Pradesh, locust swarms have invaded several districts in the past 48 hours and attacked trees and crops. Several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar, have been facing locust attacks in the past 48 hours.

The UP Agriculture Department said that the authorities of the neighbouring districts like Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambhi, Mirzapur, Sultanpur, Mau, and Ballia have been asked to remain alert.

Deoria, the home district of state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, in eastern Uttar Pradesh has also faced locust attacks.

"A swarm of locusts had come to Deoria, but they descended only on the Baisila Mainuddin village. Villagers made noise and chased them away. The swarm has gone towards Kushinagar. We are spraying chemicals to kill the pests and all districts have been put on alert," he said on Sunday.

Shahi said insecticides are being sprayed through fire department vehicles. People have been told to make a loud noise by beating 'thaalis' and other utensils, he said. Police sirens will also be blared and smoke would be used to chase the locusts away.

Meanwhile, villagers in UP were spotted making a loud noise by beating 'thaalis' and other utensils to to chase the locusts away.

