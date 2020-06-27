Lockdown Wedding proves costly: Bhilwara family asked to cough up Rs 6.26 lakh for violating COVID-19 rules

Flouting rules during COVID-19 pandemic will cost a Bhilwara family dear as the administration has ordered that they pay Rs 6.26 lakh within three days. The family had taken permission for assembly of fifty guests at the wedding and invited 250 persons. No masks and sanitizers were used and social distancing was not followed. Subsequently 15 persons including the groom tested positive for the virus and one person died.

Bhilwara medical department had admitted 58 persons in facility and 15 positive patients in the hospital. An FIR had been filed against the family on June 22 for violating norms and causing threat to life of others, despite being aware of the threat.

In what is probably the first of its kind, District Collector Bhilwara on Saturday issued an order for the family deposit to deposit Rs 6,26,600 within next three days in the Chief Minister Relief Fund . The amount is the expense incurred for testing, treatment, quarantine, isolation ward, food accommodation and ambulance plus transport of these patients.