Lockdown to return in Delhi as COVID-19 cases rise? Here is what Dy CM Manish Sisodia has to say

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the AAP governemnt does not intend to impose a lockdown in the national capital and wants all the shops to remain open.

He, however, added that the government would inrease regulations in the markets if needed.

"Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown. We believe lockdown is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19. Solution is -better hospital management and better medical systems. Delhi government has managed the medical system well and will do it in future too," Sisodia said.

"I would like to assure shopkeepers, they need not be scared. We don't intend to impose a lockdown. We want your shops to remain open...If needed, regulations will be increased in some markets -that's what we requested from centre. But it won't be a lockdown in any manner," he added.

This comes as Lt Governor Anil Baijal approved the AAP government's proposal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding functions in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government has decided to withdraw an order allowing 200 guests to attend weddings in the city, and sent the proposal to the LG for approval.

"The lieutenant governor has approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow only 50 people at marriage functions," the official said.

Kejriwal had on Tuesday said that according to directions and guidelines of the Centre, 200 participants were earlier allowed in wedding ceremonies due to decreasing number of coronavirus cases.

"Now, a proposal has been sent to LG Baijal for his approval to withdraw the previous order and bring the number of guests for wedding ceremonies back to 50 from 200," he had said.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in novel coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

Meanwhile, as many as 45 doctors and 160 paramedics of the paramilitary forces have arrived in Delhi for deployment on COVID-19 duties while the Railways will make available coaches with 800 beds at a station here to be used as COVID care-cum-isolation facilities, the MHA said on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is going to add 250 additional ICU beds to the existing 250 ICU beds in addition to creating 35 BIPAP beds in the next 3 to 4 days at its COVID-19 hospital near the Delhi airport.

The actions come in the wake of 12 decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

