Lockdown is working: Google's mobility report shows how Indians are moving less than worst-hit United States

Humans can’t sit still, not for long anyway. Even when one is watching TV or working in office, you do end up getting up once in while (not just for bathroom visits). And nor can human remain locked up in one place without having to move out of the house at least once in day. The call of the outside world is too strong to ignore in some people. And this lockdown, owing to the global outbreak of coronavirus, has not brought a stop to in-house movement, it has definitely put a stop to stepping out of the house. You can only step out to buy essentials, visit a pharmacy or hospital in emergencies or your workplace if you fall under the Indian government’s excluded-from-lockdown list.

Keeping this in mind, and make the work easier for health organisation, tech giant Google released a COVID-19 Community Mobility Report. This report will make easier understand of how social distancing and stay-at-home measures are working out and which areas continue to be busy.

Google’s report shows Indians have moved out of their homes less compared to the worst-hit United States. The report shows, in India, there is a 65% drop in visits to grocery stores, food warehouses, farmers’ markets and pharmacies, a 57% fall for places like public beaches and gardens and a 47% drop for places of work. However, the mobility trends in the places of residence category showed an increase of 22%.