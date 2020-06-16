Lockdown is back in Chennai, for 12 days

Chennai: Chennai and its surrounding three districts will revert to a Stage-1 lockdown for 12 days beginning June 19 to contain the virus’s spread. Only shops dealing in essentials would be allowed to operate.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the rollout of the “intensified lockdown” within hours of a Medical Experts Committee recommending withdrawal of relaxations in areas where the COVID spread has been rapid. Also, on two Sundays, Ch­e­nnai and its surrou­ndings would come under a “complete lockdown,” when only milk supply and medical services would be permitted.

Chennai has turned into a hotspot and is reporting fresh cases in 4 figures daily for the past several days.

Detailing the conditions, the CM said shops dealing in essential commodities and pe­t­rol pumps can function till 2 pm, while restaurants would be permitted to offer only “takeaway services”. All tea shops will remain shut. Residents have been asked to walk to the shops within 2 kms radius of their homes.

Besides, autos, taxis and rental vehicles would not be allowed to ply, except for medical emergencies. There shall be no disruption in air, rail and ship services (inbound trains to Chennai are already not allowed). Banks would be permitted with 33% staffing only on June 29 and 30 but ATMs would function as usual on all days.

Essential central and state govt offices would function with 33% staff strength. Construction industry can operate, if workers are housed at the site. Employees of essential manufacturing industry and continuous processing industries would be allowed after their RTPCR test. Make provision for stay on the factory premises or nearby. They must not travel from their homes daily. Travel will be permitted with e-passes only for emergencies, wedding and attending deaths.

Meanwhile, the state recor­ded 1,843 new cases, taking the tally to 46,504. It recorded 44 deaths, including 11 persons who did not have any comorbid conditions.