Lockdown extended till May 3: List of people PM Modi wants you to take care of

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation for the fourth time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Addressing the nation, he said that the lockdown will go until May 3, 2020.

While talking about how India has tackled the virus, PM Modi said that nations that were on par with India, but the number of cases manifolded then. "We attribute it to the holistic approach put by the government, and if it was not for this, it's scary to think what would have happened in India," the PM said.

PM Modi said social distancing and lockdown has been advantage to India, albeit at a cost. "However, nothing can compromise the lives of the people of India," he added.

Addressing the nation, he addressed the plight of common man amid the coronavirus crisis.

Here's a list of people our 'PM-Cares' for;

1. Senior Citizens

PM Modi urged to lookout for senior citizens in need and extend full support to them.

2. Healthcare workers

Hailing the efforts put by the doctors, medical staff, essential serive providers and the people of the country, PM Modi said, "You have saved the country. I understand the probelms you have faced." He also said that the doctors, nurses and all other healthcare workers should be respected for their work during such times.

3. Working class

PM Modi asked employers to refrain from sacking people or a salary cut even for those working from home amid the coronavirus crisis.

4. Poor

PM Modi urged the nation to extend help to the poor whenever and wherever possible. They have been the most affected amid the lockdown, he says.

Earlier, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and have already announced the extension of lockdown.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.