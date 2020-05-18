Lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu till May 31

Agencies

Chennai

The COVID-19 lockdown was on Sunday extended till May 31 in Tamil Nadu by Chief Minister K Palaniswami who announced new relaxations such as resumption of intra-district transportation in 25 districts after a hiatus of nearly two months. In 12 other districts, including Chennai, there will be no change in the curbs and they will continue as existed during the third phase of lockdown, ended on Sunday, he added.

Citing consultations with top officials, public health and medical experts, he said the lockdown is extended till May 31 and the curbs including bar on functioning of educational institutions, public entry into religious places and relaxations already in force will continue throughout the state.

Palaniswami announced new eases in curbs for 25 districts — Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Nam­akkal and Karur—where people could avail govt and private buses for commute within the district and they do not need “TN e-pass,” he said.

K’taka extends lockdown measures by 2 days

The Karnataka govt on Sunday extended the existing COVID-19 lockdown measures in the state by two days. Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar ordered all depts of the state government, deputy commissioners of districts, SPs and dept heads to continue with the existing guidelines issued on May 2 for the control of COVID-19.