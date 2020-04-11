Lockdown extended? GOI sources says states have asked Modi to extend for two more weeks

The coronavirus lockdown may be extended for two more weeks in India. As per reports that quote government sources, most states have sought an extension from the Prime Minister.
Reportedly the Central government is considering this request.
Government of India sources however said that there was no address to the nation by the Prime Minister on Saturday.
This appears to have been further confirmed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who took to Twitter to say that the Prime Minister had taken the "correct decision to extend lockdown".
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa however told ANI that guidelines would be announced in the new couple of days.
"PM told us that we must not compromise on lockdown and we are receiving suggestions for extending it for next 15 days. The Prime Minister said that in next 1-2 days Govt of India will announce guidelines for next 15 days," Yediyurappa added.
India has so far seen over 7,400 cases. As per data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 239 people have died. The current 21 day lockdown period ends on April 14.
Further details awaited.
