Lockdown Blues: Bored Karnataka teen packs his friend in a suitcase, takes him home

The coronavirus crisis and lockdown can definitely be taxing for all of us. And well, we are sure that most of us have finished watching most of the TV Shows and movies on Netflix or Amazon Prime. Certainly, we all are in the same ship and as bored. Also, we miss our friends and hanging out with them, don't we?

Speaking about missing our friends, we are compelled to tell you how this teenage boy in Karnataka smuggled his friend into his flat.

A teenage boy in this Karnataka port city sought to smuggle in his friend into his flat in a suitcase to bypass security amid lockdown, police said on Sunday.

"As the boy was bored at being stuck at home due to the 21-day lockdown, he wheeled his friend for company in a suitcase through the apartment security gate but was caught by neighbours who found the baggage wobbling," Kadri police station sub-inspector N. Vishwanath told IANS on phone.

"When the suitcase was opened, the security guard was shocked to see the boy's friend squeezed into it. Police was called to book the boys for violating the lockdown," he added.

No case was, however, filed as both boys are minors, studying in pre-university course (PUC) at a college here.

"The friend was sent back to his home and the boy was let off," added Vishwanath.

The 3-week lockdown is strictly being enforced to contain the coronavirus spread across the country, with the prospects of it being extended for 2 weeks in the state too. Some of the states so far have said that they will extend the lockdown for another two-weeks in order to contain the spread of the virus.

PM Modi is slated to address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday.