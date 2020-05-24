Lockdown acted as potent social vaccine: Dr Harsh Vardhan, says, 4 vaccines may soon enter clinical trial stage in India

On Sunday, Union Health Minister and now also the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board chairman Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the lockdown and all its guidelines have acted as potent social vaccine against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the lockdown was imposed at the right time in the country. "Other developed countries wasted many days to take this decision. In some countries when situation went out of control and then they took the decision of lockdown and in most places it was partial lockdown," ANI quoted Harsh Vardhan.

The Union Health Minister further said that the doubling rate in India before the lockdown was between 3-4 days, now the doubling rate is more than 13 days.

Harsh Vardhan said that at least four of the 14 candidate vaccines for novel coronavirus in the country may enter the clinical trial stage very soon.