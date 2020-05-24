Lockdown acted as potent social vaccine: Dr Harsh Vardhan, says, 4 vaccines may soon enter clinical trial stage in India

On Sunday, Union Health Minister and now also the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board chairman Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the lockdown and all its guidelines have acted as potent social vaccine against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
He added that the lockdown was imposed at the right time in the country. "Other developed countries wasted many days to take this decision. In some countries when situation went out of control and then they took the decision of lockdown and in most places it was partial lockdown," ANI quoted Harsh Vardhan.
The Union Health Minister further said that the doubling rate in India before the lockdown was between 3-4 days, now the doubling rate is more than 13 days.
Harsh Vardhan said that at least four of the 14 candidate vaccines for novel coronavirus in the country may enter the clinical trial stage very soon.
In a social media interaction with BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, the Minister said within five months, four of the vaccine candidates in the country may enter the clinical trial stage.
"The whole world is trying to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. There are over 100 candidate vaccines which are at different levels of development. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is coordinating the efforts. India is also actively contributing in it. There are 14 candidates in India also which are at different levels..." Harsh Vardhan said.
Meanwhile, with the highest ever single-day spike of 6,767 cases, India's COVID-19 zoomed to 1,31,868 on Sunday, as per the details shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
There were 54,440 recoveries on Sunday as against 51,783 from Saturday taking the recovery rate to 41.28 per cent. The country recorded 147 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,867. Out of the total number of cases, 73,560 are active cases.
