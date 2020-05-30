Lockdown 5.0: Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am

New Delhi: As the Centre on Saturday adopted an exit step towards the 67-day long nationwide lockdown, declaring that the restrictions will be limited only to the containment zones up to June 30, it has also shortened the night curfew timings.

As per an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the night curfew will be imposed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., instead of the present timing of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

"Night curfew movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. throughout the country, except for essential activities," the MHA said in its order.

The local authorities, it said, will issue orders in the entire area in their jurisdiction under the appropriate provisions of law.

The order said that the lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till June 30.

"Containment zones will be demarcated by the district authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry," the order read.

As per the order, only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones.

"There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions, as required," the order said.

The order also said that the states and Union Territories may identify buffer zones outside the containment zones, where new cases are more likely to occur.

"Within the buffer zones, restrictions as considered necessary may be put in place by the district authorities," the order said.

It also said that the states and Union Territories, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.