Lockdown 5.0 likely to have relaxations for tourism and hospitality industry; Centre considers states' suggestions

In a bid to overcome economic stress due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Centre is working on a slew of suggestions given by some states that have demanded further graded opening up of the tourism and hospitality sector.

The economies of States and Union Territories such as Puducherry, Kerala, Goa, etc and some North-eastern states are heavily dependent on tourism and hospitality, which is yet to get relaxation from lockdown restrictions.

For lockdown 5.0, the Centre is exploring ways to fulfill the demand of opening hotels, restaurants, beaches, etc. It is expected that the Union Government may come up with more relaxations which will kick start economic activities in the states.

"Those states which rely on tourism and hospitality are still struggling and these States have demanded to ease out rules for such sectors. It is expected that lockdown 5.0 may get a breather for tourism and hospitality industry," a senior government official claimed.