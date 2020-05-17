Lockdown 4.0: Will restaurants, salons and barber shops open?

Lockdown 4.0 guidelines gave at least some people cause to cheer, as salons and barber shops finally made their way out of the list of prohibited services. However, this is only for areas that are not containment zones.
The MHA guidelines mention several places and services that will continue to remain shut across the country, and adds later that "all other activities will be permitted, except those which are specifically prohibited".
Since spas, salons and barber shops are not in the list of specifically prohibited services, it is presumed that they will soon be back in business. However, these services will only be available in areas that do not fall under containment zones.
According to the MHA guidelines, containment zones and buffer zones would be demarcated within each of the red and orange zones.
Restaurants however will not be opening anywhere.
According to the MHA guidelines, restaurants and other hospitality services such as hotels will remain shut across India unless they are being used for coronavirus-related purposes. Thus, unless a space is being used to house officials, healthcare workers, stranded individuals and the like, it will not be opening.
Restaurants will however be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.
While the MHA guidelines prohibit the opening of most public spaces such as cinema halls, shopping malls. gymnasiums. swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, and assembly halls, stadia and sports complexes will be allowed to open. Spectators however will not be allowed in.
Restrictions on air travel, as well as closure of all religious places, schools and so on continue to remain in place.
