Lockdown 4.0: Will restaurants, salons and barber shops open?

Lockdown 4.0 guidelines gave at least some people cause to cheer, as salons and barber shops finally made their way out of the list of prohibited services. However, this is only for areas that are not containment zones.

The MHA guidelines mention several places and services that will continue to remain shut across the country, and adds later that "all other activities will be permitted, except those which are specifically prohibited".

Since spas, salons and barber shops are not in the list of specifically prohibited services, it is presumed that they will soon be back in business. However, these services will only be available in areas that do not fall under containment zones.

According to the MHA guidelines, containment zones and buffer zones would be demarcated within each of the red and orange zones.