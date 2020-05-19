Lockdown 4.0: Gujarat govt allows paan and tea shops to remain open during lockdown

Rajkot (Gujarat): Paan and tea shops have been allowed to open in Rajkot during the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

Shop owners have been asked to ensure that customers maintain social distancing and that not more than five people are present at the shop at any given time.

In Gujarat, the state government has allowed paan and tea stalls to be operational from 8 am to 4 pm every day till the coronavirus lockdown guidelines are in place.