Lockdown 3.0: Is North-East Delhi a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Delhi

As the Union Health Ministry divided all the districts across India into red, orange and green zones, all the 11 districts in the national capital have been marked as red zones, where no activities will be allowed in the coming weeks.
All the 11 districts in Delhi -- South-East, Central, North, South, North-East, West, Shahdara, East, New Delhi, North-West and South-West -- have containment zones and positive Covid-19 cases.
Among the districts, South-East has the highest positive cases and also the most number of containment zones. With 1,571 positive cases, the South-East district has 20 active containment zones.
On the other hand, the North-West district has the least -- three -- containment zones. In terms of cases, North-East and South-West have the least number of positive cases -- 66 each.
There are 97 active containment zones across the city at present. Each district of the city has containment zones -- South-East (20), Central (seven), North (eight), South (14), North-East (five), West (13), Shahdara (seven), East (eight), New Delhi (six), North-West (three) and South-West (14).
From May 4, with the imposition of lockdown 3.0 for two weeks, the movements of cycle, auto rickshaws, taxis, public transports, barber shops, spas, salons and malls will remain shut across Delhi. Four wheelers with a driver and two passengers and two wheelers without pillion riders will be allowed. Offices can open with a third of the staff. E-commerce will be allowed for essential services. All standalone shops will be allowed, except those inside a containment zone.
Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Delhi:
Red Zone:
South-East Delhi
Central Delhi
North Delhi
South Delhi
North-East Delhi
West Delhi
Shahdara
East Delhi
New Delhi
North-West Delhi
South-West Delhi
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)