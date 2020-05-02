Lockdown 3.0: Is North-East Delhi a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Delhi

As the Union Health Ministry divided all the districts across India into red, orange and green zones, all the 11 districts in the national capital have been marked as red zones, where no activities will be allowed in the coming weeks.

All the 11 districts in Delhi -- South-East, Central, North, South, North-East, West, Shahdara, East, New Delhi, North-West and South-West -- have containment zones and positive Covid-19 cases.

Among the districts, South-East has the highest positive cases and also the most number of containment zones. With 1,571 positive cases, the South-East district has 20 active containment zones.

On the other hand, the North-West district has the least -- three -- containment zones. In terms of cases, North-East and South-West have the least number of positive cases -- 66 each.