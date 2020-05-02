Lockdown 3.0: Is Jaipur a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Green and Orange Zones in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Saturday confirmed 12 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 2,678.
As per the data provided by the State Health Department, Jaipur on Saturday reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at five.
While two people each were detected positive for the virus from Jodhpur and Dholpur, one each was tested positive from Ajmer, Chittorgarh and Kota.
Meanwhile, three people have succumbed to the infection - two from Jaipur and one from Jodhpur.
With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 65, the health department said.
With 2,293 new cases in past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 37,336 on Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.
Of the total cases, 26,167 are active, 9,950 people have recovered, and 1,218 people have succumbed to the disease. The tally also includes 111 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said.
Here's the full list of Red, Green and Orange Zones in Rajasthan:
509 - Jodhpur - Rajasthan - Red Zone
510 - Kota - Rajasthan - Red Zone
511 - Ajmer - Rajasthan - Red Zone
512 - Bharatpur - Rajasthan - Red Zone
513 - Nagaur - Rajasthan - Red Zone
514 - Banswara - Rajasthan - Red Zone
515 - Jhalawar - Rajasthan - Red Zone
516 - Tonk - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
517 - Jaisalmer - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
518 - Dausa - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
519 - Jhunjhunu - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
520 - Hanumangarh - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
521 - Bhilwara - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
522 - Sawai Madhaopur - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
523 - Chittorgarh - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
524 - Dungarpur - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
525 - Udaipur - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
526 - Dholpur - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
527 - Sikar - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
528 - Alwar - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
529 - Bikaner - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
530 - Churu - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
531 - Pali - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
532 - Barmer - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
533 - Karauli - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
534 - Rajsamand - Rajasthan - Orange Zone
535 - Baran - Rajasthan - Green Zone
536 - Bundi - Rajasthan - Green Zone
537 - Ganganagar - Rajasthan - Green Zone
538 - Jalore - Rajasthan - Green Zone
539 - Sirohi - Rajasthan - Green Zone
540 - Pratapgarh - Rajasthan - Green Zone
