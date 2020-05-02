Lockdown 3.0: Is Jaipur a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Green and Orange Zones in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Saturday confirmed 12 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 2,678.

As per the data provided by the State Health Department, Jaipur on Saturday reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at five.

While two people each were detected positive for the virus from Jodhpur and Dholpur, one each was tested positive from Ajmer, Chittorgarh and Kota.

Meanwhile, three people have succumbed to the infection - two from Jaipur and one from Jodhpur.

With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 65, the health department said.

With 2,293 new cases in past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 37,336 on Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 26,167 are active, 9,950 people have recovered, and 1,218 people have succumbed to the disease. The tally also includes 111 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said.

Here's the full list of Red, Green and Orange Zones in Rajasthan:

509 - Jodhpur - Rajasthan - Red Zone

510 - Kota - Rajasthan - Red Zone

511 - Ajmer - Rajasthan - Red Zone

512 - Bharatpur - Rajasthan - Red Zone

513 - Nagaur - Rajasthan - Red Zone

514 - Banswara - Rajasthan - Red Zone

515 - Jhalawar - Rajasthan - Red Zone

516 - Tonk - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

517 - Jaisalmer - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

518 - Dausa - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

519 - Jhunjhunu - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

520 - Hanumangarh - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

521 - Bhilwara - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

522 - Sawai Madhaopur - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

523 - Chittorgarh - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

524 - Dungarpur - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

525 - Udaipur - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

526 - Dholpur - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

527 - Sikar - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

528 - Alwar - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

529 - Bikaner - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

530 - Churu - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

531 - Pali - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

532 - Barmer - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

533 - Karauli - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

534 - Rajsamand - Rajasthan - Orange Zone

535 - Baran - Rajasthan - Green Zone

536 - Bundi - Rajasthan - Green Zone

537 - Ganganagar - Rajasthan - Green Zone

538 - Jalore - Rajasthan - Green Zone

539 - Sirohi - Rajasthan - Green Zone

540 - Pratapgarh - Rajasthan - Green Zone