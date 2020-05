Lockdown 3.0: Is Chennai a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Tamil Nadu

A 98-year-old man died of COVID-19 here as the state reported the highest ever of 203 positive cases on Friday, even as the Chennai corporation said those found violating the lockdown regulations will be penalised Rs 100 a day and put in quarantine for 14 days.

With the fresh cases, the tally now stood at 2,526, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 28 with the death of the nonagenarian at a city hospital, Baskar said.

The state has been reporting over 100 cases for the last three days and the capital city clocked another day of heavy numbers accounting for 176 of the fresh infections, he told reporters.

Tamil Nadu had reported 161 fresh cases on Thursday, 104 on Wednesday and 121 on Tuesday.

Full list of Red, Green and Orange Zones in Tamil Nadu:

545 - Chennai - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

546 - Madurai - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

547 - Namakkal - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

548 - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

549 - Chengalpattu - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

550 - Thiruvallur - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

551 - Tiruppur - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

552 - Rani pet - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

553 - Virudhunagar - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

554 - Thiruvarur - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

555 - Ve II ore - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

556 - Kanchipuram - Tamil Nadu - Red Zone

557 - Theni - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

558 - Tenkasi - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

559 - Nagapattinam - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

560 - Dindigul - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

561 - Villupuram - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

562 - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

563 - Cuddalore - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

564 - Salem - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

565 - Karur - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

566 - Tuticorin - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

567 - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

568 - Tirupathur - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

569 - Kanniyakumari - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

570 - Tiruvannamalai - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

571 - Ramanathapuram - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

572 - Tirunelveli - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

573 - The Nilgiris - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

574 - Sivaganga - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

575 - Perambalur - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

576 - Kallakurichi - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

577 - Ariyalur - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

578 - Erode - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

579 - Pudukkottai - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

580 - Dharmapuri - Tamil Nadu - Orange Zone

581 - Krishnagiri - Tamil Nadu - Green Zone