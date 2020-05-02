India

Lockdown 3.0: Is Bengaluru a Red Zone? Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Karnataka

By FPJ Web Desk

Citing "significant gains" of the ongoing restriction across the country, the Union Home Ministry on Friday extended the countrywide lockdown for a further period of two weeks with effect from May 4 to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The third phase of the lockdown will continue till May 17, and was announced ahead of the lockdown 2.0 ending on May 3. The government took the decision after a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the Covid-19 situation in the country, it said.

Three districts of Karnataka- Bengaluru urban, Mysuru and Bengaluru rural- figure in the red zone, according to the list released by the Centre. In Karnataka of the total 30 districts, 3 districts are in red zone, 13 in orange and 14 in green, it said.

Full list of Red, Orange and Green Zones in Karnataka:

Red Zone:

Bengaluru Urban

Mysuru

Bengaluru Rural

Orange Zone:

Belagavi

Vijayapura

Kalaburagi

Bagalkote

Mandya

Ballari

Dharwad

Dakshina Kannada

Bidar

Chikkaballapura

Gadag

Uttara Kannada

Tumakuru

Green Zone:

Davangere

Udupi

Chamarajanagara

Chikkamagaluru

Chitradurga

Hassan

Haveri

Kodagu

Kolar

Koppa

Raichur

Shivamogga

Ramanagara

Yadgir

