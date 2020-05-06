Lockdown 3.0 in Rajasthan: Women officers ensure menstrual hygiene by distributing sanitary napkins; turn into ‘Pad-Women’

Nodal officer for Nirbhaya Squad, Sunita Meena has launched an intensive drive to provide menstrual hygiene support to the women in areas under curfew in the walled city of Jaipur. This motorbike mounted team had been formed to tackle eve teasers. They had been deployed to maintain law and order and help in ration distribution during COVID-19 crisis. But now the all women squad has the additional voluntary task of riding along the lanes and bylanes of curfew-affected Jaipur to deliver sanitary napkins.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Additional SP and nodal officer for Nirbhaya squad, Sunita Meena said, “We have been closely working with women during the present COVID-19 pandemic. During patrol and ration distribution, there were many hesitant women who asked us if we could provide them with sanitary napkins. They were not comfortable asking even the men of their house. We then made it a priority to provide them sanitary napkins.”