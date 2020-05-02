Lockdown 3.0 in Karnataka: Are wine shops open in Bengaluru?

Earlier, according to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified that liquor stores will be allowed to open in both Orange and Green Zones. The MHA also added that in the Red Zones also liquor stores are allowed, as long as they are standalone shops and not part of a market complex or a mall.

Meanwhile, two more COVID patients, an 82-year-old man from Bidar and a 63-year-old man from the city have succumbed to the virus, even as positive cases rose by nine to 598, an official said on Saturday.

In Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban reported the highest number of COVID cases in a single place at 141, out of which 66 are active and 69 discharged.

Bengaluru Urban also reported six COVID deaths, the highest number in the state, followed by Kalaburagi with five.

Meanwhile, nine new COVID cases surfaced on Saturday. All are contacts of earlier cases, except the Bidar man with SARI who died on Saturday.

"Till date, 598 Covid positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 25 deaths and 255 discharges," said the official.

Four more patients got discharged, raising the number of such patients from 251 to 255 in the past 19 hours.

Among the new cases, six are men and three women.

Of the new cases, Tumkuru and Vijayapura contributed two each, followed by Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Belgavi, Bagalkot and Bengaluru Urban with one each.

(With IANS inputs)