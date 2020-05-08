Lockdown 3.0: How India stands on total COVID-19 cases compared to rest of the world

With no vaccine yet, India is striving hard to contain coronavirus pandemic along with the world. The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases in India neared 57,000 on Friday with several urban centres including Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai reporting a rise in number of people testing positive for the deadly virus, while the count of those who have recovered also crossed 16,000.

Despite hundreds of districts said to be corona free, India, on Friday, recorded a surge in the number of positive cases as states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Delhi continued to pile up cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry, of the total cases, 37,916 are active, while 1,886 people have lost their lives. There were 3,390 who have tested positive in just 24 hours, while 103 have died in the same time. A total of 16,593 have also recovered as India undergoes the third-phase of the nation-wide lockdown as the shutdown period touched Day 45.

On the other, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease worldwide has surpassed 3.9 million, while the death toll has exceeded 270,000, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The United States remains the worst hit the country with the highest number of cases -- 1,292,879 -- and the highest COVID-19 death toll -- 76,942.

