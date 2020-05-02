Lockdown 3.0: Travellers fume after government asks them to wait until May 17

The office of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India has issued an order stating that travel and visa restrictions will continue until May 17. After this order was posted on social media, there were a series of tweets by various travellers, expressing their discomfort.

These stranded travellers took to social media to urge the government to arrange for special flights so that they can reach their respective destinations in India or outside India. One tweet was asking the government to think logically and make reasonable decisions.