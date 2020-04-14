Lockdown 2.0: Indian Railways extends suspension of passenger trains till May 3

After PM Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown, the Indian Railways has extended the suspension of its passenger services till May 3, senior officials said on Tuesday.
'In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancel till the 2400hrs of May 3," said Railways in a statement.
"To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and Parcel trains will remain continue," it said.
"We have taken the decision keeping in view the extended lockdown period. More updates will be available shortly," the official said.
Earlier, in the day, PM Modi addressed the nation and said that the nation has to ensure that more hotspots aren't formed. "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," the PM said.
The PM said that there was work to fix the supply chain and improve the health infrstructure. "While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Govt and state Govts are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems," the PM said.
While talking about how India has tackled the virus, PM Modi said that nations that were on par with India, but the number of cases manifolded then. "We attribute it to the holistic approach put by the government, and if it was not for this, it's scary to think what would have happened in India," the PM said.
PM Modi said social distancing and lockdown has been advantage to India, albeit at a cost. "However, nothing can compromise the lives of the people of India," he added.
Earlier, all passenger services were cancelled till April 14 midnight.
