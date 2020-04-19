Lockdown 2.0: Home Ministry says migrant labourers will be allowed to move within state

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday has issued a Standard Operating System for the movement of stranded labourers within the States/UTs. According to the guidelines, the migrant labourers shall be screened and the asymptomatic ones shall be allowed to move within the state to reach their place of work. However, it clearly states that there shall be no movement of labour outside the States/UTs from where they are currently located.

This decision comes in the wake of the Centre permitting slew of activities from April 20. "Due to the spread of COVID-19 virus, workers employed in industry, agriculture, construction and other sectors have moved from their respective places of work, and are housed in relief/ shelter camps being run by State/ UT Governments," read the order.

The order further stated that since these activities, outside the containment zones, have been permitted, the workers engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works shall be allowed to move within the state to reach their place of work.

Here are the guidelines in order to facilitate their movement within the States/UTs:

1. The migrant labourers currently residing in relief/ shelter camps in States/UTs should be registered with the concerned local Authority and their skill mapping be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of works.