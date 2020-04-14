Lockdown 2.0: After home-made mask, Modi opts for 'Gamcha' during address to countrymen

While talking about how India has tackled the virus, PM Modi said that nations that were on par with India, but the number of cases manifolded then. "We attribute it to the holistic approach put by the government, and if it was not for this, it's scary to think what would have happened in India," the PM said.

PM Modi said social distancing and lockdown has been advantage to India, albeit at a cost. "However, nothing can compromise the lives of the people of India," he added.

Previously, in an interaction with the Chief Ministers of various states on Saturday, he was seen wearing a homemade mask as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister announced that the national lockdown is extended till May 3 and urged the people to follow all norms.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.