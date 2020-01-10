Local differences, state rivalries shouldn't come in way of defending democracy: Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: Local differences and rivalries at the state level should not come in the way of defending democracy, said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury while taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting an Opposition meeting on the CAA.

Banerjee, while speaking in the state Assembly on Thursday, said she will not attend the meeting convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi here on January 13.

Her decision was in protest against the violence allegedly carried out by the Congress and Left in the state during the nationwide trade union strike on January 8.