Local Administration Providing All Possible Treatment To Injured: Amit Shah On Unnao Accident

Union Minister Amit Shah | ANI

New Delhi: Expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Unnao accident, Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the local administration is providing all possible treatment to the injured.

In a message on social media platform X, Amit Shah said, "The road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident"

उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में हुआ सड़क हादसा हृदयविदारक है। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं इस भीषण हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के परिजनों के साथ हैं। स्थानीय प्रशासन घायलों को हर संभव उपचार उपलब्ध करवा रहा है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 10, 2024

Amit Shah said, "The local administration is providing all possible treatment to the injured. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured".

About The Tragic Unnao Road Accident

The incident occurred at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday when a double-decker sleeper bus was travelling from Motihari, Bihar to Delhi and hit a milk- tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near the Gadha village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area.

While 18 were killed in the incident, 19 people were injured. Six of the injured were referred to Lucknow while the rest were referred to the District Hospital in Unnao for better treatment, as per officials. 20 people managed to escape unhurt.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the family of the deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/rZDoM9sqeY — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 10, 2024

Samajwadi Party Chief Hits Out At BJP

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the BJP government in the state after the tragic accident that occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway today claimed 18 lives. In a post on X, Yadav alleged the accident was the result of negligence of the BJP government.

लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए हादसे में 18 लोगों की मौत का कारण भाजपा सरकार की लापरवाही है।



ये जाँच का विषय है कि :



- एक्सप्रेसवे पर विशेष पार्किंग ज़ोन की व्यवस्था होते हुए भी, कोई वाहन बीच रास्ते में क्यों खड़ा हुआ था।

- ⁠CCTV के लगे रहने के बावजूद खड़े वाहन की निगरानी में… pic.twitter.com/xOme5NpnOJ — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2024

He wrote, "The reason for the death of the 18 people in the accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway is the negligence of the BJP government. It is the subject of an investigation that- Despite the provision of special parking zones on the expressway, how were vehicles parked on the road? How did the monitoring of the parked vehicle go wrong despite CCTVs being installed? Are the CCTVs not working?"