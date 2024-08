Veteran BJP leader LK Advani was admitted to the Neurology department on Tuesday morning at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. He is stable and under observation, according to an ANI report quoting Apollo Hospital.

Advani was reportedly admitted under the care of neurologist Dr Vinit Suri.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.