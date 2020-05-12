Latest updates of PM Narendra Modi's address at 8 PM on May 12

Beginning Wednesday, Finance Minister will announce details of special economic package: PM Modi in address to nation (PTI)
I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP: PM Narendra Modi (ANI)
India's self-reliance will be based on five pillars -- economy, infrastructure, technology driven system, vibrant demography and demand: PM Modi
India has resources and talent, it will make best products, improve quality and supply chain: PM Modi (PTI)
Medicines supplied by India have infused new hopes in the world which is fighting battle of life and death: PM Modi (PTI)
India's self-reliance addresses concerns about world's happiness, cooperation and peace: PM Modi (PTI)
When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily: PM Narendra Modi (ANI)
Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belong to India: PM Modi in address to nation
We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward: PM Narendra Modi (ANI)
The nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus is scheduled to end on May 17. It will be important to see if PM Modi announces a further extension.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was of the firm view that the measures needed in the first three phases of lockdown were not needed "in the fourth", and asked the states to come up with a roadmap by May 15 on how to deal with various aspects of the gradual easing of the lockdown.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on at 8 pm. This comes a day after PM Modi indicated that lockdown may not end completely but curbs will be further eased.
