Live Breaking News Updates: India's Tennis Campaign Ends At Paris Olympics In Single Day As Rohan Bopanna-Sriram Balaji Lose 1st Round

Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate Rains Anticipated Today; Heavy Showers In Isolated Areas
The city experienced cloudy skies, gusty winds, and light to moderate rain showers on Monday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these weather conditions are expected to persist, with moderate rains anticipated later in the day for both the city and its suburbs.
Today's Weather Update
Monday began with a minimum temperature of 25°C, expected to rise to a high of 30°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are predicted to average around 30°C in both the city and suburbs. Southwesterly winds are forecasted at a speed of 9.3 km/h. The sun rose at 6:14 am and will set at 7:16 pm.
Paris Olympics: Bopanna-Balaji Duo Crashes Out After Defeat In First Round
The Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji crashed out of the tennis men's doubles event after conceding defeat in the first-round match at the ongoing Paris Olympics.
The Indian pair lost 7-5, 6-2, against French pair Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in straight sets. The game lasted for 1 hour and 16 minutes.
The French duo converted two of their three break-point chances, enabling them to take a hard-fought first set. Meanwhile, Bopanna-Balaji made 15 unforced errors, which stopped them from taking control of the match.
In the second set, the French pair broke Bopanna-Balaji's serve in the fourth and eighth games to clinch a straight win.
US: 1 Dead, 6 Injured In Mass Shooting At New York Park
One person was killed and at least six others sustained gunshot injuries after shots were fired at a large gathering in Rochester, New York, on Sunday evening, police said.
Rochester Police Department Captain Greg Bello told reporters at a press briefing that police responded to Maplewood Park at about 6:20 pm on Sunday after receiving reports that shots were fired during a large gathering.
When officers arrived, they discovered multiple people had been shot.
Police identified the deceased as an adult in their 20s.
As per a report in Rochester First, police said they responded to the park on Bridge View Drive around 6:20 p.m. for the report of a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds, and a large group of people fleeing from the scene.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Thanks India For Debt Relief, Affirms Hope Of Signing FTA
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu thanked India for its support of the island nation in easing its debt repayment and affirmed hope that New Delhi and Male would forge stronger ties and sign a free trade agreement.
Muizzu was addressing the official Independence Day function in the Maldives on Friday. During his address, he commended the administration's foreign policy, celebrating eight months of 'diplomatic success,' according to the Maldives President Office.
President Muizzu expressed gratitude to India and China for their support in easing the Maldives' debt repayment, thereby enabling the country to ensure economic sovereignty.