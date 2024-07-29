Live Breaking News Updates: India's Tennis Campaign Ends At Paris Olympics In Single Day As Rohan Bopanna-Sriram Balaji Lose 1st Round

Paris Olympics: Bopanna-Balaji Duo Crashes Out After Defeat In First Round

The Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji crashed out of the tennis men's doubles event after conceding defeat in the first-round match at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The Indian pair lost 7-5, 6-2, against French pair Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in straight sets. The game lasted for 1 hour and 16 minutes.

The French duo converted two of their three break-point chances, enabling them to take a hard-fought first set. Meanwhile, Bopanna-Balaji made 15 unforced errors, which stopped them from taking control of the match.

In the second set, the French pair broke Bopanna-Balaji's serve in the fourth and eighth games to clinch a straight win.