'Little humour doesn’t hurt': Omar Abdullah can't stop laughing at himself after govt announces lockdown on day he gets free

On Wednesday, the Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was released after nearly eight months in detention, tweeted a picture and mocked the timing of his release.

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and shared meme in which the National Conference leader can be seen sitting with a grim face. The meme said, "When you spend 236 days in lockdown, and on the day you get out, the government imposes a 21-day national lockdown."

While tweeting the meme Omar Abdullah said, "These are serious & scary times so a little humour doesn’t hurt."