'Little humour doesn’t hurt': Omar Abdullah can't stop laughing at himself after govt announces lockdown on day he gets free

On Wednesday, the Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was released after nearly eight months in detention, tweeted a picture and mocked the timing of his release.
Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and shared meme in which the National Conference leader can be seen sitting with a grim face. The meme said, "When you spend 236 days in lockdown, and on the day you get out, the government imposes a 21-day national lockdown."
While tweeting the meme Omar Abdullah said, "These are serious & scary times so a little humour doesn’t hurt."
On Tuesday, Omar Abdullah was released after more than seven months in detention in Srinagar.
In his first tweet since August 5 last year, he said, "232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It's a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019." "Had lunch with my mum and dad for the first time in almost 8 months. I can't remember a better meal even though I've been in a bit of a daze and don't remember what I ate," added the third generation politician.
Abdullah was among several political leaders who had been put under house arrest after the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. While Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah was released earlier this month, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention.
