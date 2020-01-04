Literally shocking: Haryana Education minister wants to ban power defaulters' kids from writing exams

Haryana’s Education Minister Kanwar Pal has in a shocking statement supported the Power Minister Ranjit Chautala’s suggestion to curb the education of children whose parents have not paid their electricity bills.

Pal said that the children of families that haven’t cleared their electricity dues should not be allowed to appear for competitive examinations without the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the electricity department reported a leading daily.

Pal while talking to media in Yamunanagar said, "Discussion on such a policy of barring wards of power defaulters from taking exams is there, but when will it be implemented is yet not decided. It was discussed that those who apply for the jobs, their power dues should be clear and there is no harm in such a policy. This matter is being discussed.”

The Minister also said that the government has relieved defaulters from the electricity bill dues and also come up with different offers for the people. The Haryana government has also cut tariffs for people to be able to clear their payments on time.

Pal said that many people do not pay their bills not because of poverty but out of habit. He requested the people to break out of their habit and deposit and their payments on time.

Pal also commented on the Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala’s comment on Deputy CM and Anil Vij, Pal said, “He does not like either Dushyant Chautala or Anil Vij, therefore, he gave such a statement that these two leaders will put the government in danger in the race to overtake each other. I believe that both these leaders are doing good work for the government. Dushyant Chautala is serving the state with full honesty and hard work and the working style of home minister Anil Vij is not hidden from anyone.”