'Listen up BJP...': Mahua Moitra responds to Nadda's 'CAA will be implemented soon' statement

With the Bengal elections coming up next year, political leaders have become increasingly vocal in recent days, travelling to the eastern state, conducting rallies and more. The Opposition BJP had recently held a massive rally in Kolkata, and on Monday, BJP Chief JP Nadda launched a fresh salvo at the ruling TMC government.

Speaking at a meeting of social groups of north Bengal, Nadda on Monday accused the Mamata Banerjee led government of "divide and rule politics" and raked up the topic of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Nadda informed that the framing of rules under the Act was underway and that it would be implemented "very soon".

The comments have not gone down very well with the Trinamool Congress, with Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra taking to Twitter to criticise the BJP politician.

"Listen up @BJP - we will show you the door long before we show you our papers!" she wrote.