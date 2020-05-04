Liquor shops in West Bengal to remain shut, stores to reopen in 'green' zones

Kolkata: Following the Centre's decision to provide some relaxations during the third phase of the lockdown, liquor shops in West Bengal are allowed to reopen from Monday in the 'green' zones only, an official said.

All liquor shops in the state had been closed since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown on March 25, imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The state government is not allowing the liquor shops to reopen in the red zones and still undecided on those located in the orange zones, sources said.