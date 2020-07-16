Limited flights to US and France

Limited international flights will start operating through the 'air bubble' with select countries -- from Friday for the US and from Saturday for France, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced here on Thursday, stressing that these are not regular flights.

America's Delta Airlines will operate daily flights between Delhi and Newark and between Delhi and San Francisco thrice a week from July 17 to 31. Similarly, Air France will run flights from Paris to Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, operating a total of 28 flights between these cities from July 18 and August 1. Puri said similar negotiations are in advance stage with German airlines Lufthansa while Air India will also fly under the 'air bubble' scheme and private airlines will be encouraged to do so in coming days. The international flights are being launched within the confines of health protocol of the 'bubble' and hence the name 'air bubble.' It depends on the demand for travel between the two countries.The air travel 'bubbles' are conceptualised on the lines of 'air bridges' or 'Covid-safe travel zones' by the countries that have managed to fully or partially contain the Covid-19 outbreak.