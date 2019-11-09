Like the fall of the Berlin Wall

New Delhi: The Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya issue has heralded a "new dawn" and should not be seen as win or loss for anybody, Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday.He also stressed that India's credo of unity in diversity was visible in its totality, as all sections of society had accepted the verdict with an open heart.

Addressing the nation after the verdict, Modi invoked the fall of Berlin wall on November 9, 1989, and also referred to the inauguration

of the Kartarpur corridor earlier in the day, to assert that the message is for everyone to come together to surge ahead.

The fall of the Berlin wall, too, had brought two contrasting ideologies together just as India and Pakistan were playing a role in the development of the corridor, he noted.

Modi further urged people to shun any fear, bitterness and negativity and come together to build a new India.

"... And now, with today's verdict on Ayodhya, this date -- November 9 -- teaches us the power of staying united and growing together.

Today is about the message of integration and emerging victorious together," he said.

Earlier in the day, he hailed the Supreme Court's judgement saying it will further reinforce the faith of the people in the judicial process.

In a series of tweets, he said: "This verdict shouldn't be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail".