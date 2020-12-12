'Like Sita....: Madras HC's 'Ramayan' reference as it orders probe into disappearance of over 100 kg gold from CBI custody

A few years ago, over 100 kg of gold went missing from CBI custody. Seized in connection with a 2012 case from Surana Corporation, the investigative agency is yet to recover the missing gold worth around Rs 43 crore.

Now in most cases, missing valuables would be cause for an official agency to investigate. But this poses something of a problem when the victim in question is the country's top investigative agency. As such, the CBI had contended that an investigation by local officials would lower it's "prestige". This contention however appears to have failed to move the Madras High Court, which on Friday turned down the CBI petition and ordered the Tamil Nadu police to launch a probe.

“The CBI would have cried foul from the rooftops and demanded the scalp of the Special Judge and his property clerk. The Special Judge and the property clerk would have been placed under suspension and would have even been arrested,” a News18 report quoted the judge as saying.