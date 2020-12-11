'Life was at risk for vigilantes...': Karnataka Deputy CM on recently passed anti-cow slaughter bill

Speaking to NDTV on Friday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan offered up a bizarre show of support for the new bill. Vigilantes or 'gau rakshaks', he suggested, would no longer be at risk.

"Earlier, life was at risk for vigilantes... not those who were in the (cattle) trade," he told the channel.

He also a section of the new bill that shields people "acting in good faith" from legal action to make his point. "Vigilantes or anyone who is working for a cause and the law of the land should definitely have a scope to work in this provision," he said.

With the Karnataka legislative council getting adjourned sine die without taking up the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill passed by the Assembly, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said, the government will promulgate an ordinance to bring it into effect.