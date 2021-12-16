'Liberator' of Bangladesh Indira Gandhi being left out of 'misogynist' BJP govt's Vijay Diwas celebrations?

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the "misogynist" BJP government for leaving out India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in its Bangladesh Vijay Diwas celebrations.

This, on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh, is shocking, she said. In a tweet, Priyanka admonished PM Modi and said: "@narendramodi ji, women don’t believe your platitudes. Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. It’s about time you started giving women their due."

Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that an “insecure” BJP government was negating the then PM’s contribution to the 1971 war. He told reporters that the BJP cannot erase the Indira Gandhi-led dispensation’s role in emancipating the people of Bangladesh

“With the help of government and the Army, she managed to divide Pakistan into two countries, thus bringing Bangladesh into existence. Till date, Bangladesh is grateful to Indira Gandhi and India.’’

The then government had kept around 95,000 Pakistani soldiers as war prisoners for a year, which is unprecedented in the world, Kharge noted.

“When any leader from Bangladesh, especially Sheikh Hasina, visits our country, she makes it a point to recall Indira Gandhi’s contributions. Even Atal Bihari Vaypayee had praised Indira after the 1971 victory. Vajpayee had gone to the extent of calling her an incarnation of ‘Goddess Durga,’ ’’ Kharge pointed out.

Echoing a similar sentiment, MP Gaurav Gogoi said if Bangladesh is celebrating its victory day, it is only because of the Congress. An event was organised to commemorate the day in Parliament, but nobody from the Opposition was given a chance to speak which is condemnable, he said.

Gogoi recalled that before the war, Mrs Gandhi had reached out to all key leaders and undertaken a 20-day worldwide tour to build a consensus on the issue. She visited 24 countries and raised the issue of human rights violation in Bangladesh which was supported by Russia.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:32 PM IST