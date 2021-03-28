'Let's wait for May 2': Mamata Banerjee after Amit Shah says BJP will win 26 seats of 30 in first phase

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today took a dig at Amit Shah's statement when he addressed the media a day after the voting of Phase 1 of the Bengal assembly polls. Mamata at a gathering asked Shah that "Why didn't you say BJP will win all 30 seats?. Her question comes after the Home Minister's statement "I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats. We have got clear indications that BJP will win more than 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam."
Over his sheer confidence, the CM went on to ask," Have you entered the EVM?". Challenging his confidence, Mamata said that "Let's wait for May 2, TMC will win and outsiders can't rule Bengal."
The 'insider-outsider' claims within BJP-TMC has been creating a stir in the politics of Bengal. TMC's 'outsider' remark has drawn controversies and BJP in return also has slammed the party for the remarks made.
Earlier in the day, while addressing the media in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revieweing the polling process said, "Yesterday, after many years, the polling process was held without any incident of violence in West Bengal."
The minister claiming assurity said, " BJP will form government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats." He thanked the women of West Bengal for polling in favour of the BJP.
30 Assembly constituencies that went for polling on Saturday were largely peaceful with over 80 percent turnout recorded till 6 pm, an official said.
According to an election official due to the sweltering heat, the voters’ turnout gradually increased after the sunset as till 3 pm the total turnout was recorded at 50. 1 percent that gradually increased to over 80 percent till 5 pm.
