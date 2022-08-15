Watch video | 'Let's pledge to stop insulting, disrespecting women': PM Modi gets emotional in Independence Day speech

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, stressed that boys and girls should be treated equally. Getting emotional, he also batted for respecting women.

He said, "Be it education or science, women of the country are at top...Be it sports or battlefield, India's women are stepping forward with a new capability and confidence. I see immense contribution by women in 25 years to come, much more than that in the 75 year journey."

"We tend to insult women on many occasions. Honour of women is very important to fulfill the dreams of the nation. It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women," he added.

As India marked 75 years since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, PM Modi also recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and others.

He said, “The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha (Duty was the direction of their lives)”.

Additionally, he said that India is the "mother of democracy" and everyone is working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation.

PM Modi said, "India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years."

The Prime Minister recalled the philosophies of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. "Based on the philosophy of Gandhi ji, we are working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation ... be it Dalit, women, farmers, Divyang ... from north to south, east to west," said PM Modi.

"An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthisiastic and works with progress for the progress of New India. This Amrit Kaal is providing us with a golden opportunity to fulfill the dreams and goals of this aspirational society," said the Prime Minister.