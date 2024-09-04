'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement

Students union, opposition leaders slam Modi government after low placement rate at IIT Bombay | Representative File Images

Mumbai: Following the recent report revealing the startling data that 25 per cent of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay graduates failed to secure placements, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has slammed the Narendra Modi government for digressing from real youth issues.

"If this is the campus job placement scene at IIT Mumbai, wonder how the rest are struggling to place their students," Chaturvedi said. The Rajya Sabha MP also attacked the government for not focusing on real social issues. "Let's outrage over OTT and digress from discussing the hard reality facing our youth today," she said pointing the on-going controversy over an OTT series on IC 184 hijack.

Lets outrage over OTT and digress from discussing the hard reality facing our youth today pic.twitter.com/Mt8jC3kKqz — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 4, 2024

The surprising data on the season's IIT Bombay placements was slammed by the students union too. National Students' Union of India posted on its official X handle saying, "Promises of 'Achhe Din' falls flat as IIT Bombay placements highlight a bleak job scenario. With only 75% of graduates finding jobs and salaries plummeting to Rs 4 lakh per year, the Modi government's employment record continues to disappoint."

When 25% of IIT Bombay graduates fail to secure campus placement (1475 students got job offers out of total 1792) and lowest salary plummets to Rs. 4 L p.a. (though only 10 students in this category) both parents and students need to seriously think about investing serious money… — Aveek Mitra (@aveekmitra) September 3, 2024

What IIT Bombay Placement Numbers Say

The trend of rising educated unemployment in India was highlighted after the IIT Bombay report. It displayed a notable drop in the minimum package, a stark decline from the previous year’s Rs 6 lakh.

Financial experts have also raised concerns over education and job scenario saying parents and students need to seriously think about investing serious money on coaching & preparation.