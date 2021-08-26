'Let's contest face-to-face': Telangana minister challenges Congress chief Revanth Reddy - Watch video

Telangana Minister and TRS leader Malla Reddy on Wednesday challenged state Congress chief Revanth Reddy for face-to-face contest after the latter made allegations of corruption.

According to news agency ANI, Malla Reddy used aggressive body language and used some abusive words too.

While addressing a public meeting, Malla Reddy said, "I will resign from my ministerial position. I will resign from my MLA position too. You too resign from your PCC president post and MP post. Let us contest face to face. If you win, I will quit politics. If you have guts, you will win. You dare say to your Congress party that you are contesting with Mallanna and will win."

After the TRS leader's address, Congress workers demonstrated outside his residence at Boinpalli in Secunderabad over the matter.

Furious with Malla Reddy's remarks, almost 20 Congress workers tried to surround his residence at Boinpalli. Following this, the police detained them and shifted them to Bollaram police station.

This comes after Revanth Reddy made corruption allegations against Malla Reddy. According to reports, Revanth, on Wednesday in a public meeting at Muduchintalapalli in Medchal district, demanded CM K Chandrasekhar Rao start an inquiry against Malla Reddy's university lands.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 03:29 PM IST