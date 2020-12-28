'Let us remain fit and healthy in 2021': President Ram Nath Kovind shares video of Jogging on Diu's Ghoghla beach

Kovind arrived in the Union Territory of Diu for a three-day visit on Friday. He left for Delhi on Monday morning.

The president, who was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, inaugurated the newly constructed circuit house on Jalandhar beach and attended several other programmes during his stay.

Kovind also offered prayers at Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple and laid foundation stones for various projects. He inaugurated a memorial dedicated to INS Khukri, a frigate of the Indian Navy that sunk off the coast of Diu.

On Sunday, he visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort on the third day of his four-day visit.

The president was overwhelmed by the beauty and cleanliness of Ghoghla beach, which was recently awarded the 'Blue Flag' certification by the Danish Foundation for Environment Education, said an official release.

The release said Blue Flag certificates are given under four heads in 33 different categories, including environmental education and information, bath water quality, environmental management and conservation, and convenience and safety on the beach.

Apart from basic facilities such as public toilets, changing and shower rooms, watch towers, mechanized pollution eradication services, beach safety and security measures as per international certification at Ghoghla Beach, facilities like demarcation of safe swimming area are provided by the administration, the release informed.

"This year, the Union Ministry of Tourism sent a proposal of eight beaches for this certification, and all of them were accepted. It is a matter of great pride that India has topped the 50 Blue Flag certification countries," it said.

Kovind later visited Diu Fort and inaugurated a light-and-sound show, and then saw a cultural programme staged there, it added.